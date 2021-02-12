The Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge IV: Electric Boogal…or

Yes, for the fourth year in a row, the Avocado is proud to host The Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge!

The object of the game is simple: to see how long we can carry on a (semi-)intelligible conversation using only quotes from The Simpsons.

The idea isn’t just to post a bunch of Simpsons quotes we find funny, but to have each comment make sense as a response to the comment before it. For example, if one person says, “I only hope you can forgive me for shooting your wooden leg”, someone else could respond, “You’ll pay for this with your children’s blood!” To which a third person could respond, “(chuckles) A chilling vision of things to come.”

Whaddaya say? Wanna take this incredibly nerdy challenge with me?

