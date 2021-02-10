The Outer Limits: S1E03 “The Architects of Fear”

The end of the world is inevitable. The tensions of The Cold War have risen so high that nuclear weapons are being launched as threats to other countries. A team of scientists must use new surgical technology to transform one of them into an alien, so every nation in the world has a common enemy. It’s just a question of who will be transformed to save the world.

“The Architects of Fear” has a great conceit to create its fear of the alien species. In the corner of the secret meeting is a covered cage. You hear whatever is inside screaming. The cover is removed, and the cage is glowing, but you still can’t see inside. The closest glimpse you get is its wriggling shadow cast on a wall next to an artistic model of a molecule. The men in the room know what will happen to one of them, but we don’t have that luxury.

The scientist chosen to transform seems eerily calm about his fate. He’s not enthusiastic or scared. He just is. Then he finds out a chapter he thought was closed in his life, the inability to have children with his wife, is over. She has been medically cleared to have children on the same day he begins an irreversible transformation into an entirely different species.

The structure of “The Architects of Fear” is wonderful. The episode jumps between the step by step medical process of turning a human into an alien and the man’s beautiful and loving relationship with his wife. It’s an emotional and tense journey to an inevitable fate for this character.

The structure of the episode keeps you off guard. The scientific and medical scenes are calm. These people are talking about staging a global crisis by permanently transforming a human into a monster like it’s the weather. Meanwhile, the private lives of the man and his wife lean towards melodrama, and the body horror takes over halfway through. The expected elements of suspense in a genre story are compartmentalized to the point of unbearable unpredictability.

Robert Culp and Geraldine Brooks are wonderful as the scientist and his wife. The pair seem to have a far stronger bond than marriage alone, as their thoughts, their dreams, their fear, and their pain seem to match regardless of distance between them. They share a singular story arc with different circumstances. For Culp, he is coping with the reality that he is going to lose everyone and everything he loves for the greater good. For Brooks, she is coping with the presumed death of her husband. Their story is grief played out in real time, though the perfect couple must suffer the loss of the other alone but not alone.

“The Architects of Fear” does what good sci-fi often does. It takes a known issue in the world and creates an unexpected story that feels true to reality. The Cold War politics and threat of nuclear attack feel real. Everything else is a fantastical exploration of what could happen. Maybe not step by step in this way, but in some shape or form. Every time the episode dives into pure fantasy, someone says something to drag the theme and metaphor back to reality. The ending narration, in particular, is chilling in its condemnation of the political theatre of the Cold War era.

***

content warning: medical/surgical footage

Up next: S1E04 “The Man with the Power.” The Outer Limits is streaming for free on The Roku Channel.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...