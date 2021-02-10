AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Today I’m taking a closer look at the Warlock’s Genie Patron. Using this subclass, the warlock forms a pact with a noble genie from the one of the Elemental Planes. These beings grant the warlock a bit of their phenomenal cosmic power for a variety of reasons, but often they seek to further their own influence over both lesser elemental creatures and mortals alike.

Like all Warlock patrons, the Genie offers an Expanded Spell List for you to choose from whenever you learn a new spell. However, the specific spells that are added to the list will depend on the type of genie you chose as a patron. If your patron is a Dao, you can choose Sanctuary, Spike Growth, Meld Into Stone, Stoneshape, and Wall of Stone. Djinni patrons grant access to Thunderwave, Gust of Wind, Wind Wall, Greater Invisibility, and Seeming. Servants of an Efreeti can take Burning Hands, Scorching Ray, Fireball, Fire Shield, and Flamestrike. Those who make a pact with a Marid can learn Fog Cloud, Blur, Sleet Storm, Control Water, and Cone of Cold. Finally, all Genie patrons, regardless of type, also grant access to Detect Evil and Good, Phantasmal Force, Create Food and Water, Phantasmal Killer, Creation, and Wish. Note that these spells are added to the Warlock spell list, but are not spells that you automatically learn at a given level; they are simply additional options available to choose from.

At 1st level, your patron presents you with a Genie’s Vessel. This is a tiny object, such as an oil lamp, ring, or stoppered bottle, that you can use as a spellcasting focus. Once per day, you can also use an action to magically enter the vessel, which is an extradimensional space with comfortable cushions to sit or lie on. The vessel itself remains in the space you left, and you can hear the outside as if you were standing in that space. Objects you bring into the vessel can remain there when you leave, but remember that you need to complete a long rest before you enter the vessel again to retrieve them. The vessel has an AC equal to your spell save DC, and hit points equal to your Warlock level plus your proficiency bonus. If it is destroyed, you can create a new one during the course of a short or long rest.

In addition, once per turn, when you hit with an attack roll you can deal additional damage equal to your proficiency bonus. The damage type depends on your patron–bludgeoning damage for a Dao patron, thunder for a Djinni, fire for an Efreeti, and cold for a Marid.

When you reach level 6, you get an Elemental Gift from your chosen patron. You gain resistance to the damage type associated with your patron (again, bludgeoning for Dao, thunder for Djinni, fire for Efreeti, or cold for Marid). You can also use a bonus action to give yourself a flying speed of 30 feet for 10 minutes. You can use this bonus action a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, regaining expended uses on a long rest.

At 10th level, your Genie’s Vessel becomes a Sanctuary Vessel, and you can now bring up to five willing creatures inside the vessel with you when you enter it. While inside, you can use a bonus action to eject any number of creatures from the vessel early, if you wish. Anyone who stays inside the vessel for at least 10 minutes gains the benefits of a short rest, and if they use Hit Dice to regain hit points, they can add your proficiency bonus to the number of hit points restored.

Finally, at level 14, you can entreat your patron for a Limited Wish. As an action, you can speak directly to your Genie’s Vessel and request the effect of any spell of 6th level or lower with a casting time of 1 action. This can be from any class’s spell list, and doesn’t require any components. Once you use this feature, you need to complete 1d4 long rests before you can use it again.

