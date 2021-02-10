Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: In honor of Valentine’s Day, what are some of your favorite books about love and heartache? Which books get it right, and which absolutely do not?

upcoming topics:

2/17: world literature (h/t to Malice Aforethought)

2/24: exotic settings (to the characters) (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

3/3: translations or reading in a non-native language (h/t to Jason P)

3/10: audiobooks (h/t to Ornery Ballsack)

3/17: favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: around the world in 80 days (actually 77, but who’s counting)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

