Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Nominees

I stayed up all night just to get the first hand announcement of who will be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021. There are 16 nominees
- Mary J. Blige
- Kate Bush
- DEVO
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- Iron Maiden
- JAY Z
- Chaka Khan
- Carole King
- Fela Kuti
- LL Cool J
- New York Dolls
- Rage Against the Machine
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Dionne Warwick
If you want to vote, go to the link https://vote.rockhall.com/. Here are my picks:
- Mary J. Blige
- JAY Z
- Carole King
- Fela Kuti
- Kate Bush