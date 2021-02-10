Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Nominees

I stayed up all night just to get the first hand announcement of who will be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021. There are 16 nominees

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

DEVO

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

If you want to vote, go to the link https://vote.rockhall.com/. Here are my picks:

Mary J. Blige

JAY Z

Carole King

Fela Kuti

Kate Bush

