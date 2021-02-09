Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Bryan Washington, an author.

In the news,

South Dakota Unanimously Kills Anti-Trans Birth Certificate Bill in Bipartisan Decision

LGBTQ+ People Were Nearly Twice as Hesitant to Get a COVID Vaccine in This Survey

The project of the day is 99% by Kaytranada. Among the best producers alive, this is his 1st solo album.

Optional Topic: How do you deal with loneliness?

