Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 9

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Myles, a game designer, plays “Food Chain”, in which “everyone’s a winner”;

Morgan, a news editor, had an online fundraiser; and

John, a software team lead, designs Jeopardy! games with special puzzles. John is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,800.

John had to battle for the lead, first with Myles, then with Morgan, but John’s two correct DD responses in DJ made the difference as he held first place into FJ at $18,400 vs. $16,800 for Morgan and $5,400 for Myles.

DD1 – $600 – NONFICTION – “Looking for” her chronicles many who have held the title, like Yolande Betbeze, who refused to model swimsuits (Myles won $800 from his leading score of $3,800 vs. $3,400 for John.)

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORICAL PAIRS – During National Surveyors Week (March 21-27, 2021), think about members of this profession like this 18th century “Line” pair (John won $3,000 from his total of $7,600 vs. $4,600 for Myles.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BANKS FOR THE MEMORIES – A national bank organized in 1877 was named for this ex-Treasury secretary with a fishy first name (John won $3,000 from his score of $11,400 vs. $14,800 for Morgan.)

FJ – THE 50 STATES – While it has only 31 miles of coastline on the Atlantic, its shoreline is almost 3,200 miles thanks to a large estuary & its tributaries

John and Morgan were correct on FJ, with John adding $15,600 to win with $34,000 for a two-day total of $58,800.

Wagering strategy: From second place, Morgan wagered an amount that would have put her $200 ahead of a $0 bet by John, perhaps just in case John were to make a very small wager himself to defend against Morgan wagering to beat him by $1.

Pop culture problems: For a top-row clue in a TV category, no one knew Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds is a workplace setting in “Modern Family”, and later, couldn’t provide the month that completes the book (and movie) title “Seven Days in May”.

Ken’s corner: Upon seeing John’s large FJ wager, Jennings let loose with a “Hello!” in classic Trebek style.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Miss America”? DD2 – Who were Mason and Dixon? DD3 – Who was Salmon Chase? FJ – What is Maryland?

