New Game Releases 02/09/21 – 02/15/21

Top Releases:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – Releases Feb. 12th

If it wasn’t for the Virtual Console, the Wii U would basically be a useless console. With the release of Super Mario 3D World, we are getting what is arguably the last good game left on the Wii U to make it to the Switch (I guess those Zelda remakes are good too, but, eh…). Featuring the cutest Mario costume to date (Cat Mario), Super Mario 3D World is a great single AND multi-player title that will have you and your friends laughing at the mayhem, and yelling when somebody messes up. Just in case the five people who bought it on Wii U need something new, a brand new mode has been added, a co-op experience called Bowser’s Fury, which sees Mario and Bowser Jr. working together to subdue an overly aggressive Bowser by taking Mario’s super cute cat form and giving it a colossal make over into a ferocious lion. Super Mario 3D World might be a port, but it is probably the first “must have” game of 2021.

My Universe – Pet Clinic: Cats & Dogs (PS4/Switch) – Releases Feb. 9th (Released on PC back in December, 2020)

Since Nintendo has yet to release a Nintendogs game for Switch, virtual pet fans will have to be content with third party titles, sorry. In My Universe – Pet Clinic, players will create their own character, build a veterinary office, and tend to the needs of several cute and cuddly cats & dogs. I’m not saying that you can use this to soothe your lonely soul on Valentine’s Day if you’re single, but I’m not saying you CAN’T either.

Little Nightmares II (PC/PS4/Switch/Xbox One) – Releases Feb. 11th

The faceless masses stare at their screens all day, fattening themselves up, warping their already mushy brains…but you’re different. You see things just, like, a bit more skewed than most people; it’s what makes you unique. As Mono, the little boy with a bag over his head, you must help save Six, the little girl in the yellow raincoat, from her terrible fate, while at the same time unraveling the mystery of The Signal. Sounds spooky, looking forward to buying the merch at Hot Topic.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack (PC/PS4/Switch) – Releases Feb. 11th

Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes the most romantic game of the year; Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack. I mean, I assume it’s about love based on the title. I really think my wife is going to love it.

Gal Gun Returns (PC/Switch/Xbox One) – Releases Feb. 12th

I’m not saying that you can use Gal Gun Returns to soothe your lonely soul on Valentine’s Day if you’re single, but I’m not saying you CAN’T either.

Notable Releases from 10, 20 and 30 years ago:

Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds (PS3/Xbox 360) – Released Feb 15th, 2011: Wiki Link

Mega Man X5 (PlayStation) – Released Feb. 1st, 2001: Wiki Link

Try and imagine a world where there were so many Mega Man games released that people weere tired of seeing them come out. Yeah, pretty nuts, right; but it happened! Series co-creator Keiji Inafune had wanted the X series to end with part 5, telling the team to really give the game a sense of closure, putting a cap on X and Zero’s story. They did…and then Capcom decided to make a part 6, infuriating Inafune. Critics were so-so on the title, feeling like the Mega Man franchise was starting to feel stale after receiving countless entries over the last 14 years. Without much difference between X5 and X4, reviewers said the title was basically just for hardcore fans, as the casual fan would be both bored and frustrated. One cool little detail was that the names for the Maverick bosses were based on the band Guns N’ Roses, with monikers like Duff McWhalen and Grizzly Slash. However, when the game was released as part of the Mega Man X Legacy Collection, the names were changed to bring them closer in line with the original Japanese, removing the only thing that made X5 stand out from the rest of the series. The game sold okay, nothing really special though, but the series would still continue, much to Inafune’s chagrin, before eventually ending in 2005.

The Simpsons: Bart vs. The Space Mutants (NES) – Released Feb. 1991 or possibly April 1991: Wiki Link

After debuting in December of 1989, The Simpsons became a cultural phenomenon throughout the year 1990. With this success came the inevitable merchandising blitz, with Bart and his family being slapped onto t-shirts and lunchboxes, immortalized in plastic as their own action figures, and of course, being the stars of their own video game. While Konami was hard at work on a beat ’em up arcade game over in Japan, well known game designer Garry Kitchen and a team at developer Imagineering were working on a home console title for America’s favorite yellow skinned clan of misfits. Titled Bart vs. The Space Mutants, Kitchen and his team conceived of the idea that Bart would have to run and jump his way through several levels, thwarting the plans of the evil space mutants as they try to take over Earth. True to Kitchen’s form, the game was not a straightforward side scroller, with Bart having to complete a specific task in each level, evntually causing a boss to appear before moving on to the next. For example, in stage one, Bart must get rid of all the purple items in the stage, using spray paint to make them red, or using water to wash away wet purple paint, etc. While the idea was clever enough, Bart vs. The Space Mutants was not well received by critics and players for one major reason; the controls were absolutely terrible. With bad hit detection, poor jumping skills, and movement that felt both stiff and floaty, Bart vs. The Space Mutants was one of those quintessential games where most kids only remember the first level of the game, because no one could beat it. It’s also where the developers of the game seemed to spend most of their time as well, because it’s the only stage tat feels like it takes place in the world of The Simpsons, and features the most references to the show, as opposed to later stages that felt really generic and featured enemies like giant shoes. Despite the poor critical reception, the game sold really well, a testament to just how popular The Simpsons were in early 1991 (let’s not forget that Do The Bartman was still a top 40 song). Still, as bad as it is, that first level is still so neat to see on the screen, as it was our first glimpse of The Simpsons in the digital world, allowing fans to interact with the world and live the Bart fantasies, I mean, that’s if your fantasies included shooting bottle rockets at purple birds.

