WW 144: Hunger Wolves- Day 1

24 Tributes from 12 Districts at their separate pods, well aware that stepping out into the Arena early would mean instant death. They see they are surrounded by a great forest area. Will they immediately rush into hiding, or will they attempt to immediately engage the surrounding tributes in Battle? It might be smart to avoid the initial bloodshed. But they’ll have to get over the fear to fight at some point. There’s no way to survive the Hunger Games, without becoming a killer along the way.

A dramatic voice is heard through the entire arena, counting down. 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4 3, 2, 1…

BOOM

A cannon signals the beginning of the 144th Hunger Games, and the tributes are off and running. The Games are being broadcast through all of Panem through remote operated Cameras – but apparently the broadcasters are having a hard time operating them, unable to capture the early action without a lot of shaking. Soon, the Tributes have gone their separate, pursuing different strategies and potential alliances – but there already are a few dead left on the field.

NPC’S FROM DISTRICT 10, 11, AND 12 ARE DEAD.

Welcome to the Hunger Games. May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor.

Tributes District 1: Narrowstrife & Admirax District 2: Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser District 3: Hoho & Lindsay District 4: Louie & Owen District 5: Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est District 6: Ralph & Marlowe District 7: Raven & Side Character District 8: Emm & Grumproro District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99 [collapse]

Alliances Alliance A – 1 Member Alliance B — 1 Member Alliance C – 1 Member [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 8:00PM EST MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH.

