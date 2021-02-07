Super Bowl LV Discussion Thread

It’s time for the one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the 55th Super Bowl . Tonight, at 6:30 PM Eastern, AFC champions the Kansas City Chiefs face off against NFC champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Halftime entertainment will be provided by Canadian R&B sensation The Weeknd. So grab your seven-layer dip and plop down on the couch, and let’s watch some football together!

Header image from the official NFL website. The Avocado encourages you to follow local public health regulations for your Super Bowl celebrations.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...