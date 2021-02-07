30 Day Animation Challenge Day 7: Favorite Animation Director

We all look for different things when it comes to the animated features that we enjoy and some directors deliver on that better than others. Action may be in the wheelhouse for some but emotional connectivity is what drives others to bring the stories to the screen in animated form. Today’s question is to talk about the director whose work you enjoy the most and what your favorite project of theirs is.

For mine, I have to go with Hayao Miyazaki. The breadth and differences in the works, controversial or not, delivers. And I’ll still say that my favorite of his is Castle of Cagliostro.

Bonus Question: Best screenwriter?

