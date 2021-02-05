The Weekly Wrestling Thread is Very Good, Very Evil

Here’s this week’s happenings.
AEW
-Some guy called Kenta showed up
-Oh yeah the best thing is happening also
WWE
-Royal rumble winners were Edge and Bianca Belair
-Lars Sullivan (finally) got fired
-Edge on NXT
-Steve Cutler released
NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s
-GCW 24 hour show spotted a 2 hour iron man match
-Jay Lethal resigns to ROH and the world goes around again
-Gabbi Tuft(former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks) came out as a trans woman
The discussion question for the week is: Fuck it Danhausen time.
As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!