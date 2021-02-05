The Weekly Wrestling Thread is Very Good, Very Evil

Here’s this week’s happenings.

AEW

-Some guy called Kenta showed up

-Oh yeah the best thing is happening also HELLO MOTHER FUCKERS! #AEW pic.twitter.com/vlygGO97XY — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) February 4, 2021

WWE

-Royal rumble winners were Edge and Bianca Belair

-Lars Sullivan (finally) got fired

-Edge on NXT

-Steve Cutler released

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-GCW 24 hour show spotted a 2 hour iron man match

-Jay Lethal resigns to ROH and the world goes around again

-Gabbi Tuft(former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks) came out as a trans woman

The discussion question for the week is: Fuck it Danhausen time.

As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

