The Friday Politics Thread Pre-Games

We here at the Friday Politics Thread are already pre-gaming for the big event! That’s right, it’s time for Impeachment II, starting on Monday. We’ve got all the dips (Hawley, Cruz) and super spicy takes, like insurrection isn’t even a real crime if you did it because the votes were fake. We don’t know if the half-time entertainment will be any good, but once again Weird Al wasn’t even asked! And dare we hope that a certain disgraced former executive has to come to the floor under oath, limping like a latter day Willis Reed (forgive the mixed metaphor). All for a pre-ordained conclusion, much like most of the Super Bowls of the 80s-90s.

This week in RoRo: She has decided she no longer likes the Cranberries song “Zombie”. A few months back, she started singing the lyrics – specifically “with their tanks and their bombs and their bombs ” etc. This week, while we were playing it for her, she said, quite matter-of-factly, “Rose no like this song anymore. Next song!” In its place, she now requests that we play “Stand” by R.E.M.

Rules for playing at the PT:

No running

No splashing

No diving off the deep end

Adult swim from 1-2 pm.

No engaging in Hog Poggle

Please, PLEASE, do not wish harm on real people in any way. This is a Disqus rule and there are consequences.

Have a great Friday!

