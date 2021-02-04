Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which TV series casts would you like to see compete in the Super Bowl?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29TH, 2021:

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix)

Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix)The Dig (Netflix)

The Little Things (HBO Max)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30TH, 2021:

The Wendy Williams Story…What A Mess! (Lifetime)

Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2021: 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Long Song (PBS)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2021:

Awake Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Fake Famous (HBO)

Just Like Home (MHz Choice)

Tiffany Hadish Presents: They Ready Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2021:

Firefly Lane Series Premiere (Netflix)

Nature: Pumas-Legends Of The Ice Mountains (PBS)

