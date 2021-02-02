Tuesdays Politics Thread is figuring it out.

OK, hopefully this one will post on time. We shall see. WordPress remains a bit of a mystery to me. I am not good at this tech stuff. Technically, I’m Senior VP for my company, but I’m also HR, IT, and Janitorial Services. Keeps me balanced. Doesn’t mean I can tech though.

ANYWHOOO…things to talk about today at the DOJ! Elie Honig, CNN analyst and all-around great Twitter follow, has a book coming out in July that I’ve already pre-ordered called “Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department.”

Also, will The Idiot have to defend himself in his impeachment trial? Probably not, but his new legal team leaves a lot to be desired. And this article on it is pretty funny. Not funny “haha,” but funny. Like, did you know he was the 45th president? He wants to make sure you know that. That he was the president. Like, of the United States. It was pretty cool, but he doesn’t want to make a thing of it. https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/01/politics/donald-trump-legal-team-impeachment-trial/index.html

Also, in case anyone was concerned, Leahy can run the trial in the Senate and vote, but anything that’s a 50-50 ties means the motion won’t pass. This is an older article, but still a lot of good info as to how this whole thing will happen. https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960389715/sen-patrick-leahy-to-preside-over-trumps-senate-impeachment-trial

OK! Have a great day. Or just, you know, have a day. No pressure. Not threats (implicit of explicit) of violence (aka McSquirreling), be kind, keep the Hog Poggling to a minimum, don’t pee on the seat and if you do, clean it up for crying out loud. We’re all adults. Or at least 3 toddlers in a trench coat. So let’s act like it!

