Writer and activist James Mercer Langston Hughes was born on February 1, 1902. He was a leader of the Harlem Renaissance and was of the first writers of “jazz poetry.”

Here’s one of his poems:

Dreams

Hold fast to dreams

For if dreams die

Life is broken-winged bird

That cannot fly.

Hold fast to dreams

For when dreams go

Life is a barren field

Frozen with snow

Langston Hughes died in 1966, and his ashes are interred at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem.

