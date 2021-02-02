CICELY TYSON NIGHT THREAD (2/2/21)

This Night Thread is in honor of Cicely Tyson, a ground breaking actress who recently died. I created this Thread a couple of years ago and wanted to post it again to revisit a phenomenal woman.

Cicely Tyson was a wonderful actress who helped pave the way for Black women in film, television and theater.

She was known for Sounder (1972), The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994), The Help (2011)

Cicely Tyson was the recipient of three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actor Guild Award, and one Tony Award. She was also nominated for an Academy and Golden Globe award. Tyson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States in November 2016. Tyson was recognized in 2018 by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She was the first Black woman to ever receive this honor.

Have a wonderful night!

