Werewolves 143: Prison Break ’72 – Day 4

In the parking lot of Jorgensen Iron & Steel, Judith Stroan sits down with a security guard, while local law enforcement winds audiotape around reels. The reels spin up, and Judith takes a deep breath.

“Please state your name.”

“Sir Cedric of Lenora’s Land.”

Judith blinks, and looks over to Doug Douglas, who is holding his hardhat in his hands.

“That’s Lyle, my nephew,” he says apologetically. “I think they did something to him.”

Judith looks back. “Lyle? Are you in there?”

“No!” says the teen. “The old Lyle can’t come to the phone right now. I am reborn in Lenora’s light.” His eyes narrow. “I am strongest kid.”

“What kind of prison did you say these people were from?” asks Doug.

“A weird one,” says Judith, sighing as she stands. “A really, really weird one. Ooh, those freaks get to me sometimes.”

You drive all night, taking turns behind the wheel. There are some scuffles on the back of the truck, but everyone’s still here when the sun rises.

Nobody died tonight.

“I can’t believe we all know Black Randolph, michi,” says Ono Michio. “What are the odds of that?”

“He’s so fucking weird,” says the Hamburglar, who is driving. “Which one of these is the clutch again?” They’ve been in second gear for the last ten miles and the engine is howling.

“Local burglar doesn’t know how to drive stick,” says Perd Hapley, the third person in the cab. “More after this break.”

“I usually commit crimes on foot, thank you.”

The cat hops down from the dashboard and presses the clutch down. The truck lurches as the Hamburglar upshifts. This is a logging road but there’s no reason to believe anyone else is out here.

“De nada, senhor,” says the cat, returning to its perch.

The road abruptly terminates in a clearing, where a chain-link fence surrounds a dilapidated warehouse and some outbuildings. The Hamburglar stomps the brakes and the truck stalls as it grinds to a halt. You dismount and discovered he came within a foot of the gate.

“Alright,” says Lysithea Von Ordelia nervously, “who here has known Black Randolph the longest?”

The velociraptor hisses and taps the ground with a claw.

“No,” says Dorothy Loudon, “I met him back in the ’40s when he was doing prop work out in Hollywood.”

You’re still arguing when a figure emerges from the main warehouse building. It is wearing a full suit of plate armor and brandishing a halberd.

“Oh here we go,” says Chuck.

“Interlopers!” cries a someone muffled man’s voice. He raises the visor and jabs the halberd through the chain link. “Declare thine intentions or taste my steel!”

“It’s us, Randy,” says Dorothy, gently pushing the halberd point away. “We have a business opportunity.”

Black Randolph looks the lot of you over. “Holy shit, I didn’t know you all knew each other, what are the odds of- uh, I mean, truly, strange stars hold court above, that such a fate has been prepared for-”

“Just open the fucking gate.”

You bring the truck into the warehouse, which is filled top to bottom with medieval armor and weaponry. There’s a wall calendar pinned to December 1969 that has bikini-clad women posing seductively on a siege engine.

“This is excellent stock,” says Black Randolph, stroking his dark beard as he examines a piece of steel he’s heated red-hot in the forge. “Not entirely period-accurate, of course, but some of my less discerning customers don’t care about the metal itself. Philistines.”

“We need a car,” says Dorothy. “Or, more like a van, really. Something that can hold all of us.”

“And guns, michi,” says Ono Michio.

“I traffic not in guns,” says Black Randolph, standing, “for they are the weapons of the coward and the cad. However, I have a cannon around here someplace. And I think I have a vehicle you can use.”

Ten minutes later you’re digging an old Volkswagen bus out of a snowbank. You open the side door and a bunch of suits of armor fall out.

“Shit,” says Black Randolph. “Forgot to clean that out at the end of the season.”

“Babe, I found your cannon,” says his wife, Darlene, pushing it out of a shed on a dolly. “Hey, do you kids need some extra ammo?”

“Couldn’t hurt,” says Kenny Rogers.

She comes back with a wheelbarrow full of cannon balls.

“So what are you going to do with the truck?” says Perd to Black Randolph as you help him push the van out onto the gravel driveway.

“Not sure yet,” says Black Randolph. “Maybe trade it for drugs. You guys don’t have any on you, do you?”

“Sorry,” says Perd, “they caught our guy. Who was Bob Dole.”

“Huh,” says Black Randolph.

You drag all the armor out of the van, reinflate a couple of the tires and turn the engine over. It starts up just fine.

“Fair thee well, travelers,” says Black Randolph, locking the gate behind you. “And return not to this place ere the heat is off. Godspeed.”

You drive for a minute in silence.

“You think the feds are ever going to bust his antiquities forging operation?” says Finn Edwards.

“I doubt it,” says Perd. “For one thing-”

Suddenly, a figure stumbles out of the woods ahead of you. The van screeches to a halt.

“Hello again,” says D. B. Cooper, making a show of dusting himself off and straightening his tie. “That hurt, by the way.” You’re speechless as he boards the van in silence.

D. B. Cooper (Hoju) has RETURNED.

“Anyone want to play the license plate game?” he asks brightly.

ROLES Factions: 17 10 Prisoners

10 Prisoners 5 2 Narcs 1 Vanilla Narc 1 Narc Recruit 1 Special Agent Elvis Presley

2 Narcs 1 ??? Everybody started the game with the following: A role: There are no vanilla townies here. Each of you has a role. In the case of the narcs, these roles are cover stories, including Special Agent Elvis Presley, the narc roleblocker, who succeeded in his efforts to get Nixon to make him an agent of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

A tool: You found the tools you need to commit the crimes you’re good at.

A file: You have a manila envelope with someone’s rap sheet in it. These correspond to all the players in the game on a 1:1 basis, but the files have no names, so you don’t know who they belong to. All you’ll get is a role description, and it could be a cover story for one of the narcs. Files will be randomly assigned, so it’s possible you’ll get your own. You may not copy/paste the text you receive in a file, but you are allowed to paraphrase it in your own words.

[collapse]

RULES Night actions: I’m not going to tell you what night actions exist here, but I can say that you should expect normal werewolf roles to be in the mix. There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. Blocker roles can block each other. Investigator(s): All town forces and the ??? come back CRIMINAL, all Narc forces come back NARC. Players cannot use their night actions (if applicable) on themselves or on the same person two nights running.

Voting: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. You can’t vote for yourself. If you do, I won’t count it. The Escape Plan Thread allows players to steer the narrative of the game through popular decision. It does not affect any game mechanics, just the overarching story. Ties here will be resolved by the mod.

Dueling: Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. Special conditions may apply; see store for details. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel the mod. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

When players die, their alignment and role will be revealed, as well as their cover story if they have one. This also applies to ???.

There ARE secret powers in this game, but they can be considered “locked in” at the beginning of the game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

Other than the usual daykill and duels, there are no ways to die during the day.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer [collapse]

PLAYERS AprilLKD / Kid on a road trip – The Fishnapper / SPECIAL AGENT ELVIS (NARC RB)

Beelzebot / Chuck, blue enthusiast Colonel Mustard / Finn Edwards Dramus / Lysithea Von Ordelia Goat / Kenny Rogoats Hohopossum / “Har Har” Harvey Possum – The Crooked Constable / Prisoner

Hoju / D. B. Cooper InnDEEEEED / A velociraptor Jake / Birdman – The Unlicensed Travel Agent / Prisoner

Josephus Brown / Philly, Portuguese cat MacCrocodile / Big Mac aka the Hamburglar MarloweSpade / Riddler ’66 – The Smuggler / NARC

Narrowstrife / Loftus McSnoozley, Dream Criminal – The Telecoroner / Prisoner

Nate / Perd Hapley Owen1120 / Bob Dole – The Drug Hoarder / NARC

Ralph / Dharma and also Greg – The Haruspex / Prisoner

Raven and Rose / Ono Michio RPC / The Co-op Brothers Sagittariuskim / Mojo Jojo Side Character / Francis – The Odometer Rollbacker / Prisoner

Sister Jude / Dorothy Loudon Spooky / “ Mr. Chips” – The Coupon Forger / NARC

Wasp / Queen Lenora – The Arsonist / Prisoner

Backups: Dicentra, Mistress of the Dark SheleetaHam Louie Blue [collapse]

Day 4 will end Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m. EST.

