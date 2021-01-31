Mahogany Night Thread (1/31/21)

Tomorrow, February 1st, is my mom’s birthday. So I decided to do this Night Thread in honor of one of her favorite movies. Mahogany (1975) is also one of my top 10 movies. It stars the magnificent Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams.

IMBd description: Tracy, an aspiring designer from the slums of Chicago puts herself through fashion school in the hopes of becoming one of the world’s top designers. Her ambition leads her to Rome spurring a choice between the man she loves or her newfound success.

Have a fabulous Night Thread!

