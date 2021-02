It’s the occasional education thread, where teachers, students, parents, and anyone else with a stake in education can share their thoughts.

It seemed a good time to post this, as it’s been a while, and we’ve all had about half of the school year in… whatever situation we’ve been in.

So what’s education looked like in your neck of the woods? What are people saying about plans from here? What’s happing with COVID in your county/state/province/country?

And whatever else is on your mind.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...