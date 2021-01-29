The Night Thread of The Sword

The Sword is one of my favorite bands. They’re a kinda a throwback what with their dorkiness (they have a couple ASoIaF tracks, before Game of Thrones blew up) and styling, so if you like classic metal, you’ll probably dig them. My favorite album of theirs is Apocryphon, a concept album all about a cool fantasy sci fi universe or something. But so was their previous album Warp Riders? Look, concept albums are kinda lost on me, I just like rocking out and you can’t go wrong with any of their output from 2006-2012. Oh right, I think I’ve seen them the most of any other band (only like three or four times, but still)

