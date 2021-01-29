Central Park might have a season 3?

All images used in this article are from Apple TV+’s press site. Central Park ©2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. They are used with their permission, as they are publicity images.

More Fista-Puffs? Yes please! Apple TV+’s first adult animated show is sure on the road to success. With a second season officially confirmed, it’s clear they had a lot of faith in the show. There will be a mother’s day episode in season 2, all dedicated to Paige Hunter, Owen Tillerman’s wife. And the episode titles hint that season 2 will be more serialized than the first. Plus Kristen Bell will play a new main character, and Emmy-Raver Lampman will be the new voice as Molly! An announcement should be made on season 2’s premiere date QUITE SOON, and I will be counting the days!

Watch the space but what I can tell you is Season two is mind blowing https://t.co/rU0Nl4FKmX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 27, 2021

BUT, wait! There might be more? According to the Writers Guild of America West database, a season 3 is listed. However, there has been NO OFFICIAL announcement on a third season as of yet, but it may have been renewed quietly and will be official at some point. Whether this is a mistake or not has not been confirmed, but you can watch the video I made below to get more details about the show.

I think season 2 of Central Park will be even better than this first season, which in my opinion is already really good. There’s only going up from here. This show really got me through the pandemic and I am thankful for everyone who works at Bento Box and 20th Television to bring such fun entertainment! A storyboard artist at Bento made the art below and it is phenomenal!

Y'all should watch Central Park. It's pretty great. pic.twitter.com/QJoKAlSEw7 — Nicole Rodriguez (@Shnikkles) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, if you are a fan of Central Park, and are waiting for season 2, you can catch up on new episodes of Bob’s Burgers and The Great North on Hulu! And be sure to tune in to those two when they return with new episodes on February 14 at 8:30/7:30c on FOX.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

Central Park is a 20th Television production. The series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad (Frozen) and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers). Bouchard, Gad, and Smith served as co-showrunners in season 1. Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. In season 2, Shah and Sullivan were promoted to showrunners, replacing Gad, Bouchard, and Smith, who will continue to executive produce. Animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

