Future State Fallout Week 4

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.

For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.

January 26th saw the release of the following titles:

Aquaman #1

Batman Superman #1

Dark Detective #2

Legion of Super-Heroes #1

Suicide Squad #1

Superman vs Imperious Lex #1

I was at the comic book shop and I picked up Dark Detective #2 and I saw Riley Rossmo was the artist for LOSH so I picked that one up as well. LOSH reminded me of the old Legion of the 70s/80s for some reason. I’m going to have to pick up Superman vs Imperious Lex at some point. It made a lot of people’s list.

What issues did you pick up this week?

What did you think of them?

Which series would you like to see continue as an ongoing?

The first month of Future State is in the books.

What were your personal winners and losers?

