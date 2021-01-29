Friday New Music 1/29

It’s Friday! There’s still new music, no one has stopped it yet! Yet. There’s a bunch of stuff out there today, there’s a new album from The Sonder Bombs a band I know a little of that should be fun indie rock. Plus a remix album of the Katie Dey from last year. There’s a new Notwist, a new The Body and sure a new Weezer. There’s also a new Clap Your Hands Say Yeah? which is something I’ve typed before I think… I have no clue what that would sound like now.

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for. what’s good, what isn’t and whatever else. Enjoy!:

— 3 Pair of Boots – Long Rider

— Alabama Slim – The Parlor

— Albertine Sarges – The Sticky Fingers

— Alostmen – Kologo

— Ani Di Franco – Revolutionary Love

— Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

— Ariel Pink – Sit n’ Spin

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1 (Reissue)

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3 (Reissue)

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Scared Famous/FF>> (Reissue)

— Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

— Babehoven – Yellow has a pretty good reputation EP

— Badmixday – Goya

— Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) – Dead Hand Control

— Balthazar – Sand

— Beatchild – Beats of 2008-2020

— Bernard – Phases EP

— The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings

— Beth Henderson – Questions EP

— Black Pistol Fire – Look Alive

— Bob Marley – Songs of Freedom: The Island Years

— The Body – I’ve Seen All I Need To See

— Buke & Gase with So Percussion – A Record Of…

— Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) – Spoiled Love

— Cellar Twins – Duality

— Cheap Meat – People Are The Worst

— Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – New Fragility

— Cobalt Chapel – Orange Synthetic

— Cole Anyway – Sitting With Stillness EP

— Colin Macleod – Hold Fast

— Collapse Culture – Collapse Culture

— Coma Girls – Skyboxer EP

— Conduit – Only Human EP

— Counterpunch – Handbook For The Recently Debriefed

— Crazy Arm – Dark Hands, Thunderbolts

— CUIR – Cuir

— Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – I Told You So

— The Design Abstract – Technotheism

— Divide And Dissolve – Gas Lit

— Dust & The Dukes – Dust & The Dukes

— Elliot Sharp – Filiseti Mekidesi

— Everyone Is Dirty – Eine Kleine Jukebox Baby

— Evie Sands – Get Out Of Your Own Way

— Faerie – 2AM EP

— Farhot – Kabul Fire Vol. 2

— Franco Ambrosetti – Lost Within You

— Gary Lucas – The Essential Gary Lucas

— Goat Girl – On All Fours

— Gold Record – Party of the Century EP

— Good Bison – Scattered Storms EP

— Grey Daze – Amends… Stripped EP

— The Hawkins – Live In The Woods

— Hello Cosmos – Dream Harder

— Ian William Craig & Daniel Lentz – In A Word (Physical Release)

— Indigo Sparke – Echo

— Jack Kays – Mixed Emotions

— Jean-Luc Swift – What Do You Call It Now?

— Jean-Luc Swift – Yolksongs

— Jenna Torres – All Heart

— Jocelyn Mackenzie – Push

— Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry – Garden of Expression

— John Mayall – The First Generation (Box Set)

— John Prine – Bruised Orange (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Prine – Pink Cadillac (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Prine – Storm Windows (Vinyl Reissue)

— Katie Dey – urdata (Remixes)

— King Baal – Conjurements

— La Chica – La Loba

— Langhorne Slim – Strawberry Mansion

— Lawrence Rothman – Good Morning, America + Not A Son

— Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly EP

— Lia Ices – Family Album

— Lil Durk – The Voice Deluxe

— Lionmilk – I Hope You Are Well

— Little Hurt – Every Second EP

— Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Macca to Mecca

— LNZNDRF (feat. members of The National and Beirut) – II

— Lucero – When You Found Me

— Madlib – Sound Ancestors

— Magon – Hour After Hour

— Marcos Resende & Index – Marcos Resende & Index

— Martin Gore (of Depeche Mode) – The Third Chimpanzee EP

— Mariza – Mariza Sings Amália

— Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machine

— The Milk Carton Kids – Live From Lincoln Theatre (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Mono LP’s – Shuffle/Play

— Mordkaul – Dress Code: Blood

— Natalie Bouloudis – Devil Is Doubt EP

— Nechie – Shady Baby

— Nightfall – Parade into Centuries (Reissue)

— Nightfall – Macabre Sunsets (Reissue)

— Nightfall – Athenian Echoes EP (Reissue)

— Nightfall – Eons Aura EP (Reissue)

— Nopes – Djörk

— The Notwist – Vertigo Days

— No Year – So Long

— Oliver St. Louis – M.O.T.H. (Matters Of The Heartless) EP

— Our New Orleans –Our New Orleans (Expanded Edition)

— PJ Harvey – Is This Desire? (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pony Bradshaw – Calico Jim

— Portrayal of Guilt – We Are Always Alone

— Post Death Soundtrack – Pathless Land

— Pounder – Breaking The World

— Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows

— Robbie & Mona – EW

— Rome – Parlez-Vouz Hate?

— Sam Skinner (of Pinegrove) – Impression

— Sataray and Zania Morgan – Argyropoeia EP

— Selwyn Birchwood – Living In A Burning House

— Shaking Chains – Overvalued Ideas

— Shai Maestro – Human

— The Sonder Bombs – Clothbound

— Souls Of Diotima – Janas

— Splendidula – Somnus

— Starcrazy – Played For Suckers

— St. Germain – Tourist (20th Anniversary Version)

— Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

— The Straddlerz – The Straddlerz

— Tamar Aphek – All Bets Are Off

— Terry Gross (feat. Phil Manley of Trans Am) – Soft Opening

— Toledo – Jockeys Of Love EP

— Tony Trischka – Shall We Hope

— Trial – Sisters of the Moon

— Tribulation – Where the Gloom Becomes Sound

— VanJess – Homegrown EP

— Various Artists – Indaba Is

— The Vaughns – rom-coms + take-out EP

— Vis-A-Vis – Obi Agye Me Dofo (Reissue)

— Waltzer – Time Traveler

— Waxflight – Flowers

— Weezer – OK Human

— Werewolves – What A Time To Be Alive

— William Parker – Migrations of Silence Into and Out of the Tone World

— WILSON – Thank You, Goodnight. LIVE

— Wonderly – Story We Tell Volume 1 EP

— Wowod – Yarost I Proshchenie

— Yvette Janine Jackson – Freedom

— Zarif – Square One EP

— Zeahorse – Let’s Not (And Say We Did)

