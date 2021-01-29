Friday New Music 1/29

It’s Friday! There’s still new music, no one has stopped it yet! Yet. There’s a bunch of stuff out there today, there’s a new album from The Sonder Bombs a band I know a little of that should be fun indie rock. Plus a remix album of the Katie Dey from last year. There’s a new Notwist, a new The Body and sure a new Weezer. There’s also a new Clap Your Hands Say Yeah? which is something I’ve typed before I think… I have no clue what that would sound like now.
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for. what’s good, what isn’t and whatever else. Enjoy!:
— 3 Pair of Boots – Long Rider
— Alabama Slim – The Parlor
— Albertine Sarges – The Sticky Fingers
— Alostmen – Kologo
— Ani Di Franco – Revolutionary Love
— Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
— Ariel Pink – Sit n’ Spin
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1 (Reissue)
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3 (Reissue)
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Scared Famous/FF>> (Reissue)
— Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
— Babehoven – Yellow has a pretty good reputation EP
— Badmixday – Goya
— Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) – Dead Hand Control
— Balthazar – Sand
— Beatchild – Beats of 2008-2020
— Bernard – Phases EP
— The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings
— Beth Henderson – Questions EP
— Black Pistol Fire – Look Alive
— Bob Marley – Songs of Freedom: The Island Years
— The Body – I’ve Seen All I Need To See
— Buke & Gase with So Percussion – A Record Of…
— Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) – Spoiled Love
— Cellar Twins – Duality
— Cheap Meat – People Are The Worst
— Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – New Fragility
— Cobalt Chapel – Orange Synthetic
— Cole Anyway – Sitting With Stillness EP
— Colin Macleod – Hold Fast
— Collapse Culture – Collapse Culture
— Coma Girls – Skyboxer EP
— Conduit – Only Human EP
— Counterpunch – Handbook For The Recently Debriefed
— Crazy Arm – Dark Hands, Thunderbolts
— CUIR – Cuir
— Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – I Told You So
— The Design Abstract – Technotheism
— Divide And Dissolve – Gas Lit
— Dust & The Dukes – Dust & The Dukes
— Elliot Sharp – Filiseti Mekidesi
— Everyone Is Dirty – Eine Kleine Jukebox Baby
— Evie Sands – Get Out Of Your Own Way
— Faerie – 2AM EP
— Farhot – Kabul Fire Vol. 2
— Franco Ambrosetti – Lost Within You
— Gary Lucas – The Essential Gary Lucas
— Goat Girl – On All Fours
— Gold Record – Party of the Century EP
— Good Bison – Scattered Storms EP
— Grey Daze – Amends… Stripped EP
— The Hawkins – Live In The Woods
— Hello Cosmos – Dream Harder
— Ian William Craig & Daniel Lentz – In A Word (Physical Release)
— Indigo Sparke – Echo
— Jack Kays – Mixed Emotions
— Jean-Luc Swift – What Do You Call It Now?
— Jean-Luc Swift – Yolksongs
— Jenna Torres – All Heart
— Jocelyn Mackenzie – Push
— Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry – Garden of Expression
— John Mayall – The First Generation (Box Set)
— John Prine – Bruised Orange (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Prine – Pink Cadillac (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Prine – Storm Windows (Vinyl Reissue)
— Katie Dey – urdata (Remixes)
— King Baal – Conjurements
— La Chica – La Loba
— Langhorne Slim – Strawberry Mansion
— Lawrence Rothman – Good Morning, America + Not A Son
— Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly EP
— Lia Ices – Family Album
— Lil Durk – The Voice Deluxe
— Lionmilk – I Hope You Are Well
— Little Hurt – Every Second EP
— Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Macca to Mecca
— LNZNDRF (feat. members of The National and Beirut) – II
— Lucero – When You Found Me
— Madlib – Sound Ancestors
— Magon – Hour After Hour
— Marcos Resende & Index – Marcos Resende & Index
— Martin Gore (of Depeche Mode) – The Third Chimpanzee EP
— Mariza – Mariza Sings Amália
— Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machine
— The Milk Carton Kids – Live From Lincoln Theatre (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Mono LP’s – Shuffle/Play
— Mordkaul – Dress Code: Blood
— Natalie Bouloudis – Devil Is Doubt EP
— Nechie – Shady Baby
— Nightfall – Parade into Centuries (Reissue)
— Nightfall – Macabre Sunsets (Reissue)
— Nightfall – Athenian Echoes EP (Reissue)
— Nightfall – Eons Aura EP (Reissue)
— Nopes – Djörk
— The Notwist – Vertigo Days
— No Year – So Long
— Oliver St. Louis – M.O.T.H. (Matters Of The Heartless) EP
— Our New Orleans –Our New Orleans (Expanded Edition)
— PJ Harvey – Is This Desire? (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pony Bradshaw – Calico Jim
— Portrayal of Guilt – We Are Always Alone
— Post Death Soundtrack – Pathless Land
— Pounder – Breaking The World
— Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows
— Robbie & Mona – EW
— Rome – Parlez-Vouz Hate?
— Sam Skinner (of Pinegrove) – Impression
— Sataray and Zania Morgan – Argyropoeia EP
— Selwyn Birchwood – Living In A Burning House
— Shaking Chains – Overvalued Ideas
— Shai Maestro – Human
— The Sonder Bombs – Clothbound
— Souls Of Diotima – Janas
— Splendidula – Somnus
— Starcrazy – Played For Suckers
— St. Germain – Tourist (20th Anniversary Version)
— Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
— The Straddlerz – The Straddlerz
— Tamar Aphek – All Bets Are Off
— Terry Gross (feat. Phil Manley of Trans Am) – Soft Opening
— Toledo – Jockeys Of Love EP
— Tony Trischka – Shall We Hope
— Trial – Sisters of the Moon
— Tribulation – Where the Gloom Becomes Sound
— VanJess – Homegrown EP
— Various Artists – Indaba Is
— The Vaughns – rom-coms + take-out EP
— Vis-A-Vis – Obi Agye Me Dofo (Reissue)
— Waltzer – Time Traveler
— Waxflight – Flowers
— Weezer – OK Human
— Werewolves – What A Time To Be Alive
— William Parker – Migrations of Silence Into and Out of the Tone World
— WILSON – Thank You, Goodnight. LIVE
— Wonderly – Story We Tell Volume 1 EP
— Wowod – Yarost I Proshchenie
— Yvette Janine Jackson – Freedom
— Zarif – Square One EP
— Zeahorse – Let’s Not (And Say We Did)