Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: every time I base a discussion on events in America, I realize I could be alienating non-US Avocados. I apologize if I’ve made anyone feel left out. So, using that as a starting point for this topic, I want to ask what you all want to see going forward – here in the Book Nook, or in the world of publishing and books. What’s on your wishlist for inclusivity?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

2/3: books without romance (h/t to Lavender Gooms)

2/10: love stories (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

