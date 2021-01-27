Sports Corner Honors the Legacy of Henry Aaron

There isn’t much I can add about Henry Aaron (he never liked being called “Hank”) that you haven’t read or seen or heard. I am just old enough to remember him breaking the record in the same way I remember the Fall of Saigon, but it would be years till I would appreciate both his overall greatness and the challenges he faced in a nation so racist that he got death threats for breaking a baseball record. He will be missed, and he will be remembered for far more than swinging a bat.
Elsewhere…
- Curt Schilling is a turd. But you knew that already.
- The Superb Owl is set, but I don’t think it will be much of a game.
- Welcome to New York, James Harden. And best wishes to Caris LaVert, who learned he had a cancerous growth on his kidney only because of the routine physical following the blockbuster trade.
- COVID protocols continue to take a toll on sports, especially an NBA that didn’t make any provisions for having expanded rosters.
- One head coach job left open in the NFL, and maybe the Texans will hire Eric Bieniemy. But I would not count on it.
As ever, all sports subjects are welcome.