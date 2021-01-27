Sports Corner Honors the Legacy of Henry Aaron

There isn’t much I can add about Henry Aaron (he never liked being called “Hank”) that you haven’t read or seen or heard. I am just old enough to remember him breaking the record in the same way I remember the Fall of Saigon, but it would be years till I would appreciate both his overall greatness and the challenges he faced in a nation so racist that he got death threats for breaking a baseball record. He will be missed, and he will be remembered for far more than swinging a bat.

Curt Schilling is a turd. But you knew that already.

The Superb Owl is set, but I don’t think it will be much of a game.

Welcome to New York, James Harden. And best wishes to Caris LaVert, who learned he had a cancerous growth on his kidney only because of the routine physical following the blockbuster trade.

COVID protocols continue to take a toll on sports, especially an NBA that didn’t make any provisions for having expanded rosters.

One head coach job left open in the NFL, and maybe the Texans will hire Eric Bieniemy. But I would not count on it.

