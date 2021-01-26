Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 26

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Gabriela, a fashion buyer, perfected her Jell-O shots;

Stephen, an attorney, lost money playing poker with Elena Kagan; and

Brian, an attorney, joined Stephen and Gabriela at the theoretical Jeopardy! poker table. Brian is a five-day champ with winnings of $116,503.

Fantastic game in which Brian went from last to first on DD2, then Gabriella made a strong wager on DD3 but missed, helping Brian lead into FJ with $21,600 vs. $15,400 for Stephen and $8,800 for Gabriela.

DD1 – $1,000 – HOBBIES & PASTIMES – A ferroequinologist is a fancy name for someone who enjoys this hobby, also the name of a 1996 Ewan McGregor film (Stephen won $3,000 from his score of $4,600 vs. $6,000 for Brian.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LOCATION – The presentation of this trophy each Dec. used to be at NYC’s Downtown Athletic Club; in 2005 it moved to the PlayStation Theater (In third place with $9,600 vs. $11,200 for Gabriela, Brian went for a true DD and doubled up.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FICTIONAL BEINGS – In “Bitten”, Jeremy Danvers is one of these creatures of legend & the alpha of his pack (Gabriela lost $8,000 from her total of $16,000 vs. $19,200 for Brian.)

FJ – POP MUSIC – First released as a single in 1982, this song was re-released & charted again 17 years later & 17 years after that

Brian and Stephen were correct on an FJ clue that, with a slight reworking, could have been used in the STUPID ANSWERS category. Brian added $9,201 to win with $30,801 for a six-day total of $147,304.

Wagering strategy: Note that on DD2, many players in a similar situation would make a wager of around $2,000 or $3,000, just enough to take a small lead. If Brian had done that, it’s likely he wouldn’t have had first place going into FJ and would not have won.

TV troubles: No one could name “Law & Order”, “Sex and the City” and “The Good Wife” actor Chris Noth, and most depressingly, were unable to identify a photo of James Garner.

Overpriced clue of the day: In CROSSWORD CLUES “D”, $2,000 for knowing the ten-letter word that is the “better part of valor”, discretion.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is trainspotting? DD2 – What is the Heisman Trophy? DD3 – What is werewolf? FJ – What is “1999”?

