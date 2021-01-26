Comic Book Chat: Election of the X-Men

Those of you who have been following Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men run have found that in the wake of the X of Swords crossover, Cyclops is spearheading a campaign to launch the first official X-Men team of the Krakoa era. The following teaser was included in last month’s X-Men #16 (2019):

Today the official candidates are out. While most of the roster is pre-selected by Hickman, there will be one slot that will actually be determined by an online poll. Here are the options:

Armor

Banshee

Boom-Boom

Cannonball

Forge

Marrow

Polaris

Strong Guy

VOTING WILL BE OPEN FROM 12:00am EST JANUARY 27, 2021, TO 11:59pm EST FEBRUARY 2, 2021 at https://www.marvel.com/characters/x-men-vote.

Which potential X-Man will earn your vote? Which candidate do you think will actually win?

Discuss below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...