Are you a taphophile (someone who is interested in graves and cemeteries)? Are you interested in stories about historic Hollywood? Do you just need a YouTube video to help you “chill out” for a while? WELL, do I have the channel for you!

Hollywood Graveyard is written, narrated, and mostly directed by Arthur Dark, who has a very soothing voice. Here’s his themed video on the graves of Disney Legends:

Enjoy your night, and to quote Arthur Dark, “See you on the next one.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...