Werewolves 143: Prison Break ’72 – Signups

The year is 1972, baby, aww yeah. You are prisoners at the Pomson Maximum Security Co-Ed Prison for Just the Weird Crimes, located in Pomson, Vermont. There are like three nice days here a year. The rest of the time it’s either too cold or too hot, sometimes on the same day.

Some of you have been here for months. Some of you have been here for decades. The thing that unifies you is that you are never getting out. Your crimes were so heinous, so bizarre, that you’re each serving at least one life sentence. The only way out is a pardon from President Richard Nixon – which seems unlikely, considering how much he hates crimes and has definitely never committed any himself – or escape.

No one has ever escaped from Pomson, at least according to the warden, Judith Stroan, who drinks approximately a gallon of coffee each day and is rumored to never sleep. You all hate Judith. She won’t let you hang your Arts & Crafts Enrichment Time drawings on the fridge and says you look dumb in stripes. The record player in her office is wired to the PA system and all she ever plays are Lawrence Welk albums. You hate Lawrence Walk almost as much as you hate Judith Stroan.

One day, though, you hear a rumor going around the block. Someone’s managed to smuggle in a jackhammer, and they’ve slowly been enlarging a hole behind their cell toilet whenever a Lawrence Welk album is playing. Tonight – January 24, 1972 – is when you escape.

The escape hole leads to a confusing maze of steam tunnels. You accidentally break into a records office and steal some records because hey, you never know. You also find the storage area where your personal effects are kept. You then stumble into the warden’s office and spend a few minutes snapping all her Lawrence Welk LPs in half. You feel better after that.

At last, you make it to a utility door leading to the outside. The night air is bitingly cold, but it smells fresh, in a way air hasn’t smelled for a long time. You look at each other and realize you don’t know most of these people. The silence is broken by a siren from inside the prison. You run for the tree line. All you have to do is make it to the Mexican border, 5,000 miles away.

Crimes can make you a prisoner. Even more crimes can set you free.

Welcome to Werewolves 143: Prison Break ’72. This is an advanced difficulty game for 20-24 players. The base is 20; if we get more than that, I’ll add shank duels with my usual duel rules. If you don’t know duel rules already, please go to duel rule school, you fool.

Factions:

15 Prisoners

4 Narcs 3 Vanilla Narcs 1 Special Agent Elvis Presley

1 ???

If we get more than 20, I’ll add a fourth Vanilla Narc and up to three more Prisoners.

Everybody will start the game with the following:

A role: There are no vanilla townies here. Each of you has a role. In the case of the narcs, these roles are cover stories, including Special Agent Elvis Presley, the narc roleblocker, who succeeded in his efforts to get Nixon to make him an agent of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

A tool: You found the tools you need to commit the crimes you’re good at.

A file: You have a manila envelope with someone’s rap sheet in it. These correspond to all the players in the game on a 1:1 basis, but the files have no names, so you don’t know who they belong to. All you’ll get is a role description, and it could be a cover story for one of the narcs. Files will be randomly assigned, so it’s possible you’ll get your own. You may not copy/paste the text you receive in a file, but you are allowed to paraphrase it in your own words.



The game will go by the following rules:

Night actions: I’m not going to tell you what night actions exist here, but I can say that you should expect normal werewolf roles to be in the mix. There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. Blocker roles can block each other. Investigator(s): All town forces and the ??? come back CRIMINAL, all narc forces come back NARC. Players cannot use their night actions (if applicable) on themselves or on the same person two nights running.

Voting: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. You can’t vote for yourself. If you do, I won’t count it.

Dueling (if enabled): Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel the mod. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

When players die, their alignment and role will be revealed, as well as their cover story if they have one. This also applies to ???.

There ARE secret powers in this game, but they can be considered “locked in” at the beginning of the game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

Other than the usual daykill and (potentially) duels, there are no ways to die during the day.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer

PLAYERS (up to 24):

Side Character Sister Jude Raven and Rose Beelzebot Colonel Mustard Spooky Josephus Brown Sagittariuskim Dramus Nate Hohopossum RPC MacCrocodile InnDEEEEED Owen1120 Narrowstrife

BACKUPS:

Dicentra, Mistress of the Dark SheleetaHam

