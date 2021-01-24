Werewolves 143: Prison Break ’72 – Day 1

You make it deep into the forest before you realize the guards can just follow your trails in the snow. One of you remembers seeing a movie where the escaped convicts got away by walking in a creek, so you do that. You’re only able to go a few hundred feet before you can’t feel your feet anymore. Breaking out of prison is hard.

You’re just dragging yourselves out the water when you hear the helicopter. A floodlight lances through the skeletal branches of the trees like a predator moon. You throw yourselves down in the snow and lie still.

“Hello down there!” cries the Wisconsin accent of Judith Stroan. “Gittin’ cold down there, wouldn’t you say? Any chance you folks want to just turn yourselves in and come back for cocoa?“

There’s an expectant pause filled only with helicopter downwash.

“Ah crap. Well, if you change your mind, just surrender yerselves to the K9 units I’m sending out after you.“

The helicopter wheels away, and after a moment you stand up. None of you can feel your feet, but you’re still left wondering. Could escaping prison really be that easy? Abruptly, the helicopter returns. You throw yourselves down again.

“You sure?” says Judith Stroan’s magnified voice again. Long pause. “Well fine then!“

The helicopter leaves for good.

You cross several miles of farmland and stumble on a high school on the edge of some cozy little town. They have one bus. You hotwire it.

Those of you who went to prison for brain-related crimes are thinking ahead. Every cop in Vermont is going to be on your ass, and even if that’s only 20 guys, you’ll still have to have to face the feds when you go interstate. This will get harder, not easier.

The rest of you, though, are just enjoying the ride. You’re well outside town when the sun comes up. The daylight drives into the snowdrifts at a shallow angle and the world is iridescent. The beauty you hoped for is here. It’s a beauty you’re willing to kill for.

ROLES Factions: 17 Prisoners

5 Narcs 4 Vanilla Narcs 1 Special Agent Elvis Presley

1 ??? Everybody started the game with the following: A role: There are no vanilla townies here. Each of you has a role. In the case of the narcs, these roles are cover stories, including Special Agent Elvis Presley, the narc roleblocker, who succeeded in his efforts to get Nixon to make him an agent of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

A tool: You found the tools you need to commit the crimes you’re good at.

A file: You have a manila envelope with someone’s rap sheet in it. These correspond to all the players in the game on a 1:1 basis, but the files have no names, so you don’t know who they belong to. All you’ll get is a role description, and it could be a cover story for one of the narcs. Files will be randomly assigned, so it’s possible you’ll get your own. You may not copy/paste the text you receive in a file, but you are allowed to paraphrase it in your own words.

RULES Night actions: I’m not going to tell you what night actions exist here, but I can say that you should expect normal werewolf roles to be in the mix. There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. Blocker roles can block each other. Investigator(s): All town forces and the ??? come back CRIMINAL, all Narc forces come back NARC. Players cannot use their night actions (if applicable) on themselves or on the same person two nights running.

Voting: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. You can’t vote for yourself. If you do, I won’t count it. The Escape Plan Thread allows players to steer the narrative of the game through popular decision. It does not affect any game mechanics, just the overarching story. Ties here will be resolved by the mod.

Dueling: Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. Special conditions may apply; see store for details. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel the mod. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

When players die, their alignment and role will be revealed, as well as their cover story if they have one. This also applies to ???.

There ARE secret powers in this game, but they can be considered “locked in” at the beginning of the game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

Other than the usual daykill and duels, there are no ways to die during the day.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer [collapse]

PLAYERS AprilLKD Beelzebot Colonel Mustard Dramus Goat Hohopossum Hoju InnDEEEEED Jake Josephus Brown MacCrocodile MarloweSpade Narrowstrife Nate Owen1120 Ralph Raven and Rose RPC Sagittariuskim Side Character Sister Jude Spooky Wasp Backups: Dicentra, Mistress of the Dark SheleetaHam Louie Blue [collapse]

Day 1 will end Tuesday, January 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

