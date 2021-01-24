Introducing: A Trek Through the Pages

Hey, Avocados!

For the past few months, InnDEEEEEEEED and I (that is, ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts) have been putting together a podcast where we read and discuss Star Trek tie-in novels. Today, A Trek Through the Pages has published its first episode! We’re reading The Fall of Terok Nor by Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and discussing Bajoran religion, the dark side of Odo, and why Vash is the best.

We would love it if any of our fellow Trekkie Avocados would check it out. It’s available on Spotify and Pocket Casts at the moment, and it should be up on Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts soon. (I’ve had trouble actually finding the podcast on Pocket Casts, but in theory, it’s there.)

Our hope is to put out a new episode every three weeks, and we’re definitely on the hunt for ideas, so if there’s a novel you’d really like us to cover, please let us know!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...