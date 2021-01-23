Werewolves 142: The Compound – Day 5

Kitty floated through what was left of The Compound, singing at the top of her lungs. Very, very loudly.

She was so busy leaning up against a stump and posing for an invisible audience, that she didn’t notice the shadowy figure with the hammer until it was too late.

Emm (KITTY WITLESS) is DEAD. She was THE DOCTOR.

***

The chipper cult member was praying, as he did every night before bed, and every morning, and also several times during the day.

“Dear Lord, please keep us safe, and please punish everyone who doesn’t believe as we do…”

So intent was he, that he didn’t notice the stranger until it was too late.

As the wire slipped round his throat, in a strangled voice he whispered…”okily dokily…”

Lindsay (NED FLANDERS) is DEAD. She was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

It was a cult member who was going to collect eggs from the henhouse (one of the few buildings left standing) that found him. First, they picked up the crumpled crown from the dirty snow outside.

When they opened the door, they saw his fixed, terrifying smile. Then they saw the little red dots all over his skin. Initially, the cult member thought he’d been pecked to death by the chickens. But no…

Around the Burger King’s body were nearly a thousand vials, full of red liquid, as if someone was desperate to run some tests but could never be satisfied they had enough blood.

Owen (THE BURGER KING) is DEAD. He was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

FACTIONS There are 2.5 CULT MEMBERS (TOWN). There are 3.5 CULT ELITE (WOLVES). There is 1 INDEPENDENT PLAYER. That’s all you know. [collapse]

RULES The order of actions will be [REDACTED].

Ties result in [REDACTED].

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS .

. Nothing is reliable. [collapse]

PLAYERS Owen – The Burger King CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Hoho – Munchkin Mayor Wasp – Lucky Lola, KULT DJ CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Goat – Danger Mouse CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Lindsay – Ned Flanders CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Lamb – LETTERBOXD Reviews CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Sic – Kimmy Schmidt Adam Farrar – Jane from King of the Hill Mac – Maxwell MacCorquodale Spooky – Aubrey – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Nate – Jim Jones, Maytag Salesman CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Raven – Sherilynn, Young Living salesperson CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Marlowe (replacing Captain Video – K. Navy Chevron) CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Sheleeta – Cassie Bowden from The Flight Attendant Louie – Karl the Cultist – THE LEADER Jake – Amelia Bedelia Dicentra – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Narrowstrife – Darren McFarren, Video World Library Salesman THE THING UNDERNEATH Emmelemm – Kitty Witless THE DOCTOR Malthusc – Kool-Aid Man – THE UNDERCOVER FBI AGENT RPC – LARPer DELUSIONAL FBI AGENT Hayes – PAULA – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Tiff – The Who’s Tommy SagittariusKim – Tuxedo Mask THE PSYCHIATRIST Backups: Indy Marlowe [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 12PM CENTRAL TIME ON SUNDAY JANUARY 24TH.

TODAY IS MOSTLY KOBKI.

