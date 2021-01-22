The Friday Politics Thread enters the Biden Era

Today’s discussion topic – what’s one thing you want the Biden Admin to tackle before the midterms. That you think they can realistically accomplish?

RoRo politics: She continues to steal my Barack Obama book, wander off with it, and “read” it. She may have gotten further than I have with it. I was not in the mood to read it after the whole insurrection thing, so I put it aside for the last couple of weeks. RoRo also asked google “Hey Google, how is Joe Biden doing?” yesterday.

New Administration, same old rules: Do not threaten anyone with harm. Do not post Ben Garrison. Talk to a mod if you have a problem (if you want to keep it quiet, find a mod post from an older thread). Do not engage in Hog Poggle.

Enjoy your Friday!

