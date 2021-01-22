RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13!

Tonight, the winning and losing queens from the premiere meet for the very first time, then team up to star in parodies of Hallmark Channel holiday movies. Will they impress guest judge, comedian Loni Love? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...