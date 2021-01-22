Fox’s Animation Block returns February 14 with a twist…. :)

All images used in this article are from FOXFLASH, Fox’s press release site. Cherries Wild ©2021 by Fox Media LLC. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy ©2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Fox Media LLC. They are used with their permission, as they are publicity images.

NOTE: Only Bless the Harts’ episode has promotional images that I was able to nab on the original scheduling of the episode. It has since been taken down. I expect promo images for the rest to be put up on Monday and I can put them on once they are there.

After 2 months of hiatus, the Fox animation domination block will go back to normal starting Valentines Day of 2021. In addition, we’re getting a cool new game series from Fox and PepsiCo. Here are the episodes that are scheduled to air.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Audio Descriptions (AD) of tonight’s episodes of CHERRIES WILD, BLESS THE HARTS, THE SIMPSONS, THE GREAT NORTH, BOB’S BURGERS and FAMILY GUY will be available on the SAP Audio Channel.]

**SERIES PREMIERE**–“CHERRIES WILD” – (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

JASON BIGGS HOSTS A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, ALL-NEW HIGH-STAKES TRIVIA GAME SHOW IN THE ALL-NEW, SERIES PREMIERE OF “CHERRIES WILD” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

FOX Entertainment and Pepsi have uniquely collaborated on CHERRIES WILD, a first-of-its-kind primetime trivia game show. Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay – during which a team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize. Discover all the fun to be had in the all-new “Premiere” series premiere episode of CHERRIES WILD airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CHW-101) (TV-PG D, L)

**TIME PERIOD PREMIERE**–“BLESS THE HARTS” – (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer Discretion is advised.

THE HARTS CONSULT THE STARS ON “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Ken Jeong and Patton Oswalt Guest-Voice

Jenny tries to get a refund from a psychic. Meanwhile, Wayne’s fishing trip with some wild work buddies turns into a manhunt for a dangerous species in the “Crappy Death Day” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-206) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

–“THE SIMPSONS” – (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

BART FINDS HIS FORMER TEACHER’S DIARY AT A YARD SALE ON AN ALL-NEW “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

The Late Marcia Wallace Makes A Guest Appearance

Bart finds his old teacher’s diary and learns a surprising secret. Then, Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise in the all-new “Diary Queen” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3205) (TV-PG L, V)

**TIME-PERIOD PREMIERE**–“THE GREAT NORTH” – (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

WOLF AND HONEYBEE THROW AN ANNIVERSARY PARTY IN THE ALL-NEW, TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Wolf tries to find the perfect six-month anniversary gift for Honeybee. Meanwhile, Judy interviews Honeybee for the school newspaper and learns about her thrilling early years in Fresno in the all-new “Avocado Barter Adventure” time period premiere episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-104) (TV-PG D, L)

–“BOB’S BURGERS” – (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

IT’S VALENTINE’S DAY ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Louise convinces her parents to cash in on the lucrative Valentine’s Day dinner business, even though it means putting Bob and Linda’s own Valentine’s Day plans on hold. Meanwhile, Tina attends Tammy’s Anti-Valentine’s Day party in the all-new “Romancing the Beef” Valentine’s Day-themed episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1013) (TV-PG D, L)

–“FAMILY GUY” – (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

BRIAN BONDS WITH HIS NEW GIRLFRIEND’S SON ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

While Brian bonds with the son of his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, Peter, Quagmire and Cleveland take a joy ride in Joe’s new classic corvette in the all-new “Boy’s Best Friend” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1809) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Which episodes are you looking forward to the most when ANIDOM returns? Drop some comments below and let me know! As for reviews, I’ll be covering Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North and Family Guy, while another user who publishes on this site will do Bob’s Burgers. Cya in 3 weeks!

