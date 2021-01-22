Friday New Music 1/22

Hello! It’s Friday! and there’s new music! What a coincidence! Not a ton I recognize this week, but the Camp Trash EP is pretty good indie rock and worth a check out. Reminds me of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love era Built to Spill, but that could just be based on their voice and guitars existing. I’ll probably check out the Lande Hekt album as well.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what’s good, what’s not, anything else new music. Enjoy!:

— 20 Watt Tombstone – Year of the Jackalope

— Alina Kalanceda – Impedence

— Anna Elizabeth Laube – Annamania

— Andy James – Tu Amor

— Anuel AA and Ozuna – Los Dioses

— Asphyx – Necroceros

— Azmari – Samā‘ī’

— BICEP – Isles

— Bill Champlin – Livin’ For Love

— Bloodletter– Funeral Hymns

— Bloody Hammers – Songs Of Unspeakable Terror

— Bob Mould – Distortion: 1996-2007

— Brian Eno – Film Music 1976 – 2020 (Physical Release)

— BRS Kash – Kash Only

— Camp Trash – Downtiming EP

— CARM (CJ Camerieri of yMusic) – CARM

— Caroline Shaw – Narrow Sea

— Chris Garneau – The Kind

— Christian Aguilar – Christian Aguilar

— Coffins – Defilements

— Comatose – A Way Back

— Conviction – Conviction

— Creye – II

— Cub Scout Bowling Pins (feat. Guided By Voice’s Robert Pollard) – Heaven Beats Iowa EP

— Daemon Grey – Follow Your Nightmares

— The Dead Daisies – Holy Ground

— DEVMO – Tears EP

— Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dire Straits – Communiqué (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dire Straits – Dire Straits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dire Straits – Making Movies (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dire Straits – On Every Street (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ektomorf – Reborn

— ELIO – Can You Hear Me EP

— Elori Saxl – The Blue of Distance

— Erick the Architect (of Flatbush Zombies) – Future Proof EP

— Fani Pacc – Accidental Kismet

— Fïx8:Sëd8 – The Inevitable Relapse

— Frankie Goes Hollywood – Bang! The Greatest Hits of… (Reissue)

— Frankie Goes Hollywood – Liverpool (Reissue)

— Frankie Goes Hollywood – Welcome to the Pleasure Dome (Reissue)

— Genesis – A Trick Of the Tail (Vinyl Reissue)

— Genesis – Duke (Vinyl Reissue)

— guccihighwaters – jokes on you

— The Head And The Heart – Rivers and Roads: The Head And The Heart – Live from Pike Place Market

— Here Lies Man (feat. members of Antibalas) – Ritual Divination

— HOLYGOOD – Killing Giants EP

— Hulder – Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry

— James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra – The Wide, Wide River

— Jarryd James – P.M.

— Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra – Songs For The Apocalypse

— Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers) – Piano Piano

— Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

— John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas & Greg Coates – Witch Egg

— John Mueller – Family Secret

— Jon Reynolds & The Aches – Petrichor EP

— Juana Everett – Move On

— Justin Moses – Fall Like Rain

— Kaz Mirblouk – Careless by Contrast

— Kinlaw – The Tipping Scale

— Labyrinth – Welcome To The Absurd Circus

— Lande Hekt – Going to Hell

— Lee Rocker (of The Stray Cats) – Gather Round

— Lizzie Weber – How Does It Feel EP

— Logic1000 – You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go Out EP

— Lokoy – Badminton

— Lonely The Brave – The Hope List

— The Luxurious Faux Furs – Like A Real Shadow

— M. Caye Castagnetto – Leap Second

— Madeline Kenney – Summer Quarter EP

— Maggie Lindemann – Paranoia EP

— Mexican Institute of Sound – Distritio Federal

— Monstroid – Set 2: Burnt Sky

— Moon Taxi – Silver Dream

— Nervosa – Perpetual Chaos

— Neska Rose – The Repel Of A Young Girl EP

— Ngozi Family – 45,000 Volts (Ressiue)

— Palberta – Palberta5000

— Parker Longbough – Crackle / Hiss

— Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay – Longway Sinatra 2

— Peter Stampfel – Peter Stampfel’s 20th Century

— Phantom Elite – Titanium

— Red Cain – Kindred: Act II

— Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Destiny Street Complete

— Rhye – Home

— Sammy Rae & The Friends – Let’s Throw A Party EP

— Scarred – Scarred

— Sirakh – Crisis of Faith

— Skam – Sound Of A Disease

— Snowk – Powder

— Speed Stick (feat. members of Superchunk, The Breeders, and Bat Fangs) – Volume One

— Stephen’s Shore – Brisbane Radio EP

— Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

— A Stick and a Stone – Versatile

— Still Corners – The Last Exit

— The Sun Came Up Upon The Left and Everson Poe – Ancestral Memory

— Teen Creeps – Forever

— Tenant From Zero – Flight

— TH1RT3EN (Pharoahe Monch, Daru Jones & Marcus Machado) – A Magnificent Day For an Exorcism

— TRZTN – Royal Dagger Ballet

— Tuzeint – 23 EP

— Various Artists – Somewhere Between: Mutant Pop, Electronic Minimalism & Shadow Sounds of Japan 1980–1988

— Wardruna – Kvitravn

— Wavedash – By Any Means

— W.E.T – Retransmission

— Widowspeak – Honeychurch EP

— Wig Wam – Never Say Die

— Willie Jones – Right Now

— Women – Rarities 2007-2010 (Physical Release)

— Young Dolph – Rich Slave (Deluxe Edition)

— Yung – Ongoing Dispute

— Zaabriskie – Breathe Out EP

