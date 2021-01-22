Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 10

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 8 Results:

Spoiler 81.48% Portal Still Alive 59.26% Wild Arms 5 When the Heart Ignites 51.85% Kingdom Hearts II Darkness of the Unknown 51.85% Wild Arms 5 The Vth Vanguard 44.44% Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Leave It To Ragna 40.74% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica METHOD_IMPLANTA/. 40.74% Blackwell Unbound The Brown Duet 37.04% Bully Boxing: Boss 37.04% Lunar Knights Monster Hunt 37.04% Trails in the Sky SC Central Tower “Axis Pillar” 37.04% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 9 33.33% Lumines II Day dream 29.63% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Drummer Duel 29.63% Xanadu Next The Treacherous Woods 29.63% Tomb Raider: Underworld Coastal Thailand: Remnants 29.63% Omega Five The Place to Rebirth [STAGE 3] 29.63% Vantage Masters Portable The Pulse of Remembrance 25.93% Dead Rising Mall Music 3 25.93% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Lost Forest 22.22% Phantom Dust Silent Lane 22.22% Shiren the Wanderer Ootsutsukimura (Past) 14.81% Sengoku Basara 2 Solitary Struggle 14.81% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Rising Morale 11.11% Fate/hollow ataraxia Ataraxia (Rhu) Coming into this tournament, no song interested me as much as Portal’s famous end credits song Still Alive. It was truly ubiquitous in nerd spaces during the late 00s, but much like “the cake is a lie” jokes fell strongly out of favor thanks to overuse. It’s a song I know every word to, but also, before Wednesday, hadn’t heard in years. I was really interested to see what side of its legacy wins out; the near universal acclaim, or the massive backlash? While we don’t yet have a final answer, Still Alive makes a case for the former in group play, with a truly impressive 81.48% vote share. It rockets into the #1 overall seed, and while we have a few months of group play to go I would be surprised if it gave that up. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 11 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

