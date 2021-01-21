Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 21

Today’s contestants are:

Stephanie, a PR specialist, had Plácido Domingo in her car;

Robert, a civilian investigator, has fun treading water at craps; and

Brian, an attorney, plays Jeopardy! with lawyers using archived clues. Brian is a two-day champ with winnings of $34,202.

Brian started a bit slowly but dominated in DJ and swept the DDs, building a runaway at $16,300 vs. $6,000 for Stephanie and $1,800 for Robert.

DD1 – $600 – POPES – Before entering a seminary, Pope Francis once held a job as a bouncer in this capital city (Brian won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,000 – CANADIAN PLACES – In the 1880s this Alberta city got the Canadian Pacific Railway, but in 1905 its rival Edmonton stuck back as it became the capital (Brian won $3,000 from his total of $6,800 vs. $5,200 for Stephanie.)

DD3 (video) – $600 – AMPHIBIANS – (Shown is a long, flat, greenish creature with four short legs) Able to grow to almost 30 inches, the hellbender of the central U.S. is the largest of these amphibians in North America (Brian won $100 from his score of $11,400 vs. $5,200 for Stephanie.)

FJ – BRITISH WRITERS – When Agatha Christie disappeared for 11 days in 1926, this British fellow writer tried to find her with the help of a spiritual medium

Only Stephanie was correct on FJ. Brian stood pat to win with $16,300 for a three-day total of $50,502.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the pre-shapewear Playtex undergarment that almost rhymes with purple is girdle.

TV troubles: A reference in the clue to Chicago didn’t help the players guess the last two words the Amazon Prime title “Tales from the Loop”, and once again Apple TV+ notched a Triple Stumper with the star of “Dickinson”, Hailee Steinfeld.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Buenos Aires? (That’s the third time this season it’s been the topic of a DD clue, and the second time this month.) DD2 – What is Calgary? DD3 – What is a salamander? FJ – Who was Doyle?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...