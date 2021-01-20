The Night Thread is An Impossible Princess

Tonight we highlight one of the most underrated albums of all time. Impossible Princess is the sixth album by pop singer Kylie Minogue and, unlike her previous efforts, is a mix of dance pop and indie music. After she collaborated with fellow Australian artist Nick Cave for the song “Where the Wild Roses Go”, Kylie was inspired by Cave and French photographer Stéphane Sednaoui that she took creative control of her music. Originally, the album was received mixed reviews in Europe, but got good reviews in America and her home country of Australia. Today, Impossible Princess is considered Minogue’s masterpiece.

Here are a couple of tracks from the album:

