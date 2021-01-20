Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Sex as a Distraction (01/20/2021)

Apparently there’s something rather big going on in one of the North American countries today. But maybe you don’t want to think too much about that. Or talk about it. And of course, in times like these™, one can resort to many things to distract oneself from the goings-on in the world. Board games, movies, alcohol, video games, TV, reading, booze, traveling (uhm, hold on … ), working out, beer, socializing (wait … ), cooking, wine, gambling, and … SEX !!!

Have you ever used sex and intimacy to distract yourself from things in life? If so, was it successful, if not, why not?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

