Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is the musician Laetitia Tamko, better known as Vagabon

In the news

Kim Jackson Sworn In As Georgia’s First LGBTQ+ State Senator, Making History

Alaska Introduces Bill to Ban Conversion Therapy For First Time in State’s History

Project of the day is Halt and Catch Fire, a four season long AMC show co-created by Christopher Cantwell, who recently came out as bisexual.

Optional Topics: 1) How do you give back to the community?

2) What are some topics you would like to see in the future? No topic is too smart or dumb……

