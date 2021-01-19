Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 19

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lisa, a safety engineer, found living at the airport “fun in retrospect”;

Brian, an attorney, won a law school “beauty pageant”; and

Donesh, a strategist, won a Halloween party as Little Orphan Annie. Donesh is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,400.

In a tight game, Donesh found DD3 very late in the round and went for a big $10K wager, but missed and set Brian up for a runaway at $17,000 vs. $6,600 for Lisa and $6,000 for Donesh.

DD1 – $800 – PUT SOMETHING ON! – Whether on tops or dresses, puff these were one of Elle’s “9 Trends Dominating 2020” (Brian was in the lead when he lost $4,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – LIBROS EN ESPANOL – From 1937: “De Ratones y Hombres” (On the second clue of the round, Brian, in third place with $1,800, won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $800 – ANCIENT MONMUENTS & RUINS – One of the 7 Ancient Wonders was this huge marble tomb at Halicarnassus, of which some fragments survive (Donesh lost $10,000 from his score of $15,200 vs. $15,800 for Brian.)

FJ – THE BUSINESS OF TRAVEL – Adjusted for inflation, the nightly rate this company put in its name in 1962 is now $51

Brian was the only player to be incorrect, dropping $3,799 to win with $13,201.

Wagering strategy: By betting $10,000 on DD3, Donesh still could not put the game away if correct, but knocked himself below one-half of Brian’s score with a miss. With a much smaller wager, Donesh could have wrapped up the lead going into FJ while staying alive if incorrect.

Judging the judges: They hesitated and ultimately were lenient with Lisa by accepting “Rosanna Arquette” for a clue that wanted the title of the 1982 hit by Toto, “Rosanna” (Note that “Arquette” did appear in the clue).

Ken’s Corner: The guest host was on the receiving end of an unpleasant memory when Brian, who had the game in hand, wrote a cheeky FJ response of “What is H & R Block?”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are sleeves? DD2 – What is “Of Mice and Men”? DD3 – What is the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus? FJ – What is Motel 6?

