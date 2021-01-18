Weekly Games Thread Throws a Surprise Party

Happy Monday and Happy Martin Luther King day, everybody. How are you enjoying the holiday? What games are you playing and whaddya think of em?

What’s a fact about a game or game series that was an absolute surprise, just totally threw you for a loop relative to your knowledge or understanding of it? For example, my partner was not prepared to learn that Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 13, in that order, are the top two bestselling entries in the series. She just hadn’t expected that the younger generations would engage the series as much as her own did.

