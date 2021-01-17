My First Meal Sunday Food Thread 1/17

Do you remember the very first meal you made? Maybe something more than just milk and cereal or toast and jam but your first full meal/dish that was kind of involved. I remember my first time making scrambled eggs and it was a pretty bad failure but I ate them anyway. My mother wasn’t fond of cooking so it wasn’t an activity my sister and I were encouraged to participate in and each of us ended up finding our own way in the kitchen eventually. I really started to dig in once I got to college and lived off-campus. Restaurant food was expensive and a bag of beans was affordable so learning how to cook potatoes, rice, beans, bread, and the occasional meat became as much an education as classes.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...