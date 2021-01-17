James Earl Jones Night Thread

James Earl Jones turns 90 today! He has one of the most recognizable voices out there. He is an EGOT award-winner, as long as you count honorary Oscars (and Jones got his for “Lifetime Achievement,” so I think we should). He received the National Medal for the Arts and Kennedy Center Honor. You may remember him as the voice of Darth Vader in various Star Wars(es), the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King, Terrance Mann in Field of Dreams, or various other roles.

James Earl Jones in 1961.

Cool Wikipedia fact: “Jones has a stutter which was more pronounced in his youth. In his episode of Biography, he said it was helped by poetry, public speaking and acting.”

Discuss your favorite James Earl Jones roles in the comments if you like.

