Season 2, Episode 1

Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?

Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found. A homeless 25-year-old woman named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon the batsuit.

And we’re back! It’s been a while since we’ve been to the Arrowverse. I have no idea how this is going to work but we’ll find out. Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...