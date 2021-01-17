Edwin Hubble Day Thread

On January 17th, 1929, Edwin Hubble showed the universe was expanding from the Mount Wilson Observatory. “Hubble’s brilliant observation was that the red shift of galaxies was directly proportional to the distance of the galaxy from earth. That meant that things farther away from Earth were moving away faster. In other words, the universe must be expanding.”

I am including a short video clip for your viewing pleasure entitled Edwin Hubble, the Expanding Universe, Hubble’s Law. Astronomers of the 20th Century.

