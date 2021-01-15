Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 5

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 3 Results:

57.69% Persona 4 Smile
50.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Singing Hill ~Harmonics FRELIA~
50.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Main Theme
46.15% Guilty Gear 2: Overture The Re-coming (Sol Vs Ky theme)
42.31% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Supreme Logician – Lin
42.31% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Sleipnir
42.31% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Golden Road, Silver Road
38.46% Wii Fit Wii Fit Plaza
38.46% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Final Destination
38.46% Final Fantasy XII Seeking Power
34.62% Super Paper Mario Flipside
34.62% Final Fantasy XII Opening Theme
30.77% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Faron Woods
26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Kamella
26.92% Aion Dream of the Shepherd
26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser Jr.
26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Floating in Bliss
23.08% DJMax Trilogy WhiteBlue (zts)
23.08% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Day)
19.23% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tenkukai (Heavenly Realm)
19.23% Phantom Dust Twilight Lane
15.38% Eternal Poison Lenarshe’s Theme
7.69% Cabela’s African Safari Main Theme
7.69% Assassin’s Creed Damascus Fight or Flight – Yellow Belly

Persona 4 continues to establish itself as an early favorite, to no one’s surprise. Ar tonelico continues the proud tournament tradition of “a JRPG Dramus has never heard of cleans up”, although I voted for both of them this time, so a new twist on an old favorite. And with 3 groups down, ~40% as the ultimate cutoff line seems to be the case, for all you bubble watchers at home.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific