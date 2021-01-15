Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 5

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 3 Results:

Persona 4 Smile 50.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Singing Hill ~Harmonics FRELIA~ 50.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Main Theme 46.15% Guilty Gear 2: Overture The Re-coming (Sol Vs Ky theme) 42.31% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Supreme Logician – Lin 42.31% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Sleipnir 42.31% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Golden Road, Silver Road 38.46% Wii Fit Wii Fit Plaza 38.46% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Final Destination 38.46% Final Fantasy XII Seeking Power 34.62% Super Paper Mario Flipside 34.62% Final Fantasy XII Opening Theme 30.77% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Faron Woods 26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Kamella 26.92% Aion Dream of the Shepherd 26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser Jr. 26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Floating in Bliss 23.08% DJMax Trilogy WhiteBlue (zts) 23.08% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Day) 19.23% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tenkukai (Heavenly Realm) 19.23% Phantom Dust Twilight Lane 15.38% Eternal Poison Lenarshe's Theme 7.69% Cabela's African Safari Main Theme 7.69% Assassin's Creed Damascus Fight or Flight – Yellow Belly Persona 4 continues to establish itself as an early favorite, to no one's surprise. Ar tonelico continues the proud tournament tradition of "a JRPG Dramus has never heard of cleans up", although I voted for both of them this time, so a new twist on an old favorite. And with 3 groups down, ~40% as the ultimate cutoff line seems to be the case, for all you bubble watchers at home.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

