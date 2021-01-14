Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 4

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 2 Results:

53.57% Super Paper Mario Staff Credits
50.00% Okami Ryoshima Coast II
46.43% ObsCure II Waltz of Death
46.43% Aether Aether
42.86% Trails in the Sky SC The Hidden True Form
42.86% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw
39.29% Aion Scent of Memories
39.29% The World Ends With You Underground
35.71% Wipeout Pure Onyx (Tim Wright/CoLD SToRAGE)
32.14% Mario Kart DS Cheep Cheep Beach
32.14% Mega Man ZX Advent Through The Lightning
28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Final Choice
28.57% Persona 3 A Deep Mentality
28.57% Mother 3 Theme of DCMC
25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Illusions
25.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Still World
25.00% Xanadu Next Two Love – Eternity
25.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Dialga / Palkia Battle at Spear Pillar!
21.43% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha
17.86% Super Paper Mario World of Nothing
17.86% DJMax Trilogy Bye Bye LOVE -Nu Juzz Mix- (3rd Coast)
14.29% Final Fantasy XII Challenging the Empire
14.29% Mega Man ZX Bullet Drive (Legion HQ – Siarnaq’s Stage)
10.71% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The Enemy Draws Near

Super Paper Mario has a weird but winning soundtrack, which I think is going to result in boom or bust performance throughout group play. Case in point: “Staff Credits” manages to win the group, while “World of Nothing” is hanging out in the basement. But it’s not just big name games doing well here; obscure titles are also putting up results, such as Aether’s “Aether”.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific