Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 4

Group 2 Results:

Spoiler 53.57% Super Paper Mario Staff Credits 50.00% Okami Ryoshima Coast II 46.43% ObsCure II Waltz of Death 46.43% Aether Aether 42.86% Trails in the Sky SC The Hidden True Form 42.86% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw 39.29% Aion Scent of Memories 39.29% The World Ends With You Underground 35.71% Wipeout Pure Onyx (Tim Wright/CoLD SToRAGE) 32.14% Mario Kart DS Cheep Cheep Beach 32.14% Mega Man ZX Advent Through The Lightning 28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Final Choice 28.57% Persona 3 A Deep Mentality 28.57% Mother 3 Theme of DCMC 25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Illusions 25.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Still World 25.00% Xanadu Next Two Love – Eternity 25.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Dialga / Palkia Battle at Spear Pillar! 21.43% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha 17.86% Super Paper Mario World of Nothing 17.86% DJMax Trilogy Bye Bye LOVE -Nu Juzz Mix- (3rd Coast) 14.29% Final Fantasy XII Challenging the Empire 14.29% Mega Man ZX Bullet Drive (Legion HQ – Siarnaq’s Stage) 10.71% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The Enemy Draws Near Super Paper Mario has a weird but winning soundtrack, which I think is going to result in boom or bust performance throughout group play. Case in point: “Staff Credits” manages to win the group, while “World of Nothing” is hanging out in the basement. But it’s not just big name games doing well here; obscure titles are also putting up results, such as Aether’s “Aether”. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

